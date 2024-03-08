Clinton Township explosion: 2+ million gallons of water used as debris continues to smolder

article

Firefighters have used an estimated 2+ million gallons of water as they work to suppress flames from Monday's Clinton Township explosion - and the rubble is still igniting.

The building housing Goo and Select Distributors at 15 Mile and Groesbeck caught fire Monday night, which caused canisters of nitrous oxide and butane to explode.

Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said an estimated 1.3 million gallons of water were applied on the night of the explosions alone.

There haven't been any additional explosions in the past few days, Duncan said, but the potential is still there. Currently, debris where the building stood continues to smolder.

Officials said Friday that structural steel needs to be moved off the pile in order to fully extinguish remaining hot spots. This removal process will take time because someone who can operate the equipment under these circumstances is needed.

"You can see the smoke rising from certain areas," Duncan said.

The chief said there are two main hot spots on the west side of the building. Fire crews continue to apply water to these areas. He added that rain this weekend should help keep the fire suppressed, though he does not believe it will be out completely until the steel is removed.

Related article

Additionally, the removal of this steel will not take place until an investigative team is assembled. Clinton Township Fire Marshal Chuck Champagne said this team is currently being put together, and the investigation will hopefully begin next week.

"We’re not going to go into there until it’s safe," city supervisor Bob Cannon said.

Even once the investigation begins, it could be a time-consuming process, Champagne said, noting that there could be times that crews have to remove steel, put out the fire, and wait for the spot to cool before they can proceed.

As firefighters continue to put out flames and watch the area, people are asked to stay away.

"The site is not safe," Cannon said. "All that debris that is out there is extremely dangerous."

If you see a canister, do not touch it. Report it to the city's contact center at 586 469 5502.