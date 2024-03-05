Clinton Township explosion photos: Aftermath of fire, blasts

Firefighters are still extinguishing the flames Tuesday morning after a fire and multiple explosions leveled a Clinton Township building Monday night.

The explosions at Select Distributors at 15 Mile and Groesbeck could be heard for miles, while a large ball of flames lit up the sky.

"My ears are literally ringing because of the popping. It was absurd. It was crazy loud," witness Christian said.

Christian and others were nearby when the explosions started around 9 p.m. Monday night. He said everyone started running when they heard the booms.

According to the Select Distributors website, the company is a wholesale supplier of vapes, CBD products, hookahs, lighters, and more. Sources said nitrous oxide tanks were exploding and may have caused the initial fire. As the building exploded, large pieces of metal and canisters flew from the company.

"Basically a missile coming right at you, and the power and the pressure and the force that comes with that is immense," Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said. "There's pieces that I'm picking up, they're not even the biggest pieces, that are weighing in anywhere from 10-15 pounds."

Two people were hurt. A firefighter is recovering at home after their firetruck was hit by a projectile, while another person was killed.

The Clinton Township Fire Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating.