Clinton Township grandmother charged for teen bringing gun to Center Line school

article

The Brief A Center Line High School student was allegedly found with a gun, facing charges with a couple other teens. Police have charged the teen's grandmother for having an unsecured gun which was taken.



A 52-year-old Clinton Township woman has been charged in connection to her grandson allegedly bringing a firearm to Center Line High School last week.

Lisa Renee Christy was charged a firearms safe storage violation after a police investigation found her grandson brought the gun where two other students allegedly took selfies with it in a bathroom.

The backstory:

On May 13, police say the principal reported that students had displayed a handgun within the school building. Officials placed the school in lockdown, and investigators say the handgun was in the possession of a student.

The three juveniles attending the school were charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses, and the trio face further court proceedings are pending against them.

Police say that the grandson of Christy was invited to her house in Clinton Township where he found her handgun and ammunition in an unlocked room.

Center Line police say that the student took the handgun without her knowledge, and then he eventually brought the gun to the high school where it was displayed and allegedly handled by two other students.

Christy is being charged with: Firearms - safe storage violations - premises under individual's control - minor present and possessing or exhibiting, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days and, or, a fine of not more than $500.

"This is the maximum offense under the law that the MCPO can charge Christy based on the evidence that has been presented to date," the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Christy has no prior record of criminal violations. She was arraigned and given a $100,000 personal bond with the condition of no possession of firearms or any other weapons.

"The alleged reckless storage of this handgun by Ms. Christy allegedly enabled her grandson to possess a weapon that could have caused a terrible tragedy," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "Safe storage of firearms is required by the laws of Michigan, and all responsible gun owners must know they will be held accountable for violations.

"The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office takes gun possession in a school extremely seriously. Such conduct in school not only endangers the safety of the students and faculty, but it also disrupts the entire educational environment."

The pretrial for Christy is scheduled for June 3 in Clinton Township District Court.

The Source: information for this report was provided by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.



