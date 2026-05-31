Clinton Township man arrested after firing gun during road rage incident, police say

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The Brief A Clinton Township man is in custody after firing a pistol during a road rage incident Saturday evening, police said. The incident happened on northbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 20 in Milan Township at about 7:40 p.m. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police Trooper Jordan Enders at 734-242-3500.



A Clinton Township man is in custody after allegedly firing a pistol from his semi-truck during a road rage incident Saturday evening in Monroe County, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

Troopers from the Monroe Post responded to a reported shooting on northbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 20 in Milan Township at about 7:40 p.m.

According to police, Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call from a 53-year-old Clinton Township man who was driving a 2012 Hyundai with five family members inside.

Authorities said the caller reported being involved in a road rage incident when the driver of a semi-truck displayed a pistol and began firing in the direction of the family's vehicle while following them. Police have not said what led to the incident.

Following an on-scene investigation, troopers arrested a 33-year-old Clinton Township man who was driving a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck. He was lodged in the Monroe County Jail.

State police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the freeway has since reopened.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police Trooper Jordan Enders at 734-242-3500.