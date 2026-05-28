What's behind racist graffiti spray-painted around Farmington Hills?

The Brief Farmington Hills police are investigating after several instances of racist and sexist graffiti were found around the city. Offensive tagging was spotted on fences, restaurants, and other businesses.



Farmington Hills Police are investigating several instances of racist and sexist graffiti found around the community.

The offensive tags were found on five buildings around the 9 Mile and MIddlebelt area.

Big picture view:

The language was found on the back of a building near Bates Burgers at 9 Mile and Middlebelt, with the phrase "no n***** music."

Another instance was on a family's fence, which had the same offensive word in the area of Tulane and Liberty Streets. It took them 15 hours to get the graffiti scrubbed off the structure.

A third area included the back of a plaza containing a Chinese restaurant, along with an insurance company and a liquor store that had sexually suggestive language.

What they're saying:

"It just shows you how ignorant folks can be, but for the most part I’ve had nothing but good experiences over here in our community so it’s sad that people are like that still. Bigotry is still existing in this day and time in 2026 but we all got to come together as a community family and stand up against this," said Charles Hill, who lives in Farmington Hills.