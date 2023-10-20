Clinton Township man arrested in fatal shooting of wife who planned to divorce him

A case of domestic violence turned deadly where a mother of small children was shot and killed. Police suspect the husband she was planning to divorce as the shooter.

A neighbor's front porch camera recorded the gunshots from the home on Woodward Street near Beaconsfield in Clinton Township.

"They were like family, you know," said a neighbor. "You could tell she loved her kids because they would always be out there playing. It’s just sad."

"I heard gunshots," said the next-door neighbor. "I came outside after I noticed the police lights. They had taken the person down to the police car. I didn’t know exactly what happened at the moment."

Investigators say at 9 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call from the woman who would ultimately be discovered dead upon arriving at the home.

Police called it a "domestic violence call" and took the victim’s husband into custody – along with a weapon.

The family’s next-door neighbor says he’s known the family for six years. FOX 2 spoke with him, but he requested to stay anonymous..

FOX 2: "You’d spoken to him earlier in the day, what was that conversation like?"

"He seemed fine, he didn't seem agitated, he didn't seem irritated, he was in a joking mood," the neighbor said. "Everything seemed normal.

"In a million years you never would have guessed he would have done something, anything, like this."

Police say the couple's young children were at home before the shooting. Neighbors say the kids ran.

"The boys ...someone had picked them up, took them to 7-Eleven to get a snack and try to calm them down," said Kayla, a neighbor.

FOX 2: "They are now without both of their parents as a result of this one incident."

"Without both of them in an instant," Kayla said. "In the matter of a few moments. And that is the most heart-wrenching part, you know? The kids didn't deserve that."

The next-door neighbor said the suspect has a military background as a member of the National Guard.

"What needs to be taken from this is, our veterans need to be taken care of," he said.

A mom taken from her children. her family grieving. children without their parents. and a community absolutely stunned and devastated.



