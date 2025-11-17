Clinton Township man in custody after randomly firing weapon while driving Sunday night

The Brief Sterling Heights police arrested someone for firing their gun randomly while driving around Sunday night. A road rage incident and gunfire at multiple locations led to a large police scene after 8 p.m. Police arrested the suspect the Lakeside Village Apartments in Clinton Township and seized two weapons.



What we know:

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Sterling Heights police reported a road rage incident between two drivers at 15 Mile and Schoenherr.

Preliminary details of the scene included one driver pointing a handgun and security badge at another driver before fleeing the area.

A short while later, officers heard gunshots about four miles north in the area of 19 Mile and Saal Road.

Police eventually located the suspect and their vehicle that was involved in the two incidents at the Lakeside Village Apartments in Clinton Township.

Two firearms were recovered as well as a security badge, while the suspect was arrested without incident.

Dig deeper:

Sterling Heights police have concluded the suspect was randomly firing his gun in the air while driving around.

What we don't know:

The suspect has yet to be arraigned and his identity has not been released. It's unclear what charges will be filed, but the first court appearance is expected within the next day.