Clinton Township man sentenced to life without parole for murdering wife

The Brief Steven Wheeler was sentenced to life without parole for killing his wife in Clinton Township in October 2023. Authorities said Wheeler shot and killed the victim while she was on the phone with 911. A jury found him guilty of premeditated murder and felony firearms.



A Clinton Township man was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison Wednesday for the 2023 murder of his wife.

Steven Bryce Wheeler, 31, was sentenced to life without parole following his conviction by a jury.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Wheeler got into a fight with his wife on Oct. 19, 2023. This led to her calling 911 and asking for police to come because she had been assaulted.

While on the phone with 911, authorities say Wheeler shot her multiple times, killing her.

After the murder, Wheeler was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearms. A jury convicted him last month.

"This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that took the life of an innocent woman and forever shattered the lives of her loved ones. No punishment can ever undo the pain and loss this family has endured. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated, and we remain committed to seeking justice for victims and their families," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.