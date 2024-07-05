Clinton Township man stabbed multiple times by girlfriend after arguement

article

A 29-year-old Clinton Township woman was charged with assault with intent to murder, and aggravated domestic assault after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times July 3.

Jennifer Marie Hayes was arraigned on the two charges July 5, and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Her boyfriend, who was not identified, is expected to recover.

Magistrate Ryan Zemke set bond at $250,000 cash/surety only. If released, Hayes must wear a steel GPS tether.

"Domestic Violence needs to stop. Violence has no place in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

She is next due back in court on July 15.