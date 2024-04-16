Clinton Township mother pleads no contest in 5-year-old son's death

article

A Clinton Township mother pleaded no contest Monday to an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from the death of her son in 2023.

Derricka Fleming, 25, was scheduled to go to trial on the charge.

Authorities say Fleming put her 5-year-old son to bed on Jan. 23, 2023, and went to visit with an upstairs neighbor at Saravilla Apartments. While she was away, the child left the apartment and was later found in a nearby park, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Today's no contest plea brings some measure of closure, but it can never fill the void left by the loss of a precious life. Our hearts ache for the innocent child whose potential was tragically cut short," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Fleming will be sentenced June 12.