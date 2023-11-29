Clinton Township mother headed to trial for death of 5-year-old son

article

A mother will stand trial after her young son wandered away from his Clinton Township home and froze to death earlier this year.

Derricka Fleming, 25, is facing involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the Jan. 23 death of her 5-year-old son.

Authorities say Fleming put her son to bed on Jan. 23, and went to visit with an upstairs neighbor at Saravilla Apartments. While she was away, the child left the apartment and was later found in a nearby park, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our commitment to seeking justice for the victim is unwavering, and we are resolute in holding the defendant accountable for her actions. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences extend to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragic incident," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.