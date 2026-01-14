Clinton Twp. man bound to stand trial after allegedly assaulting 75-year-old neighbor

The Brief A man from Clinton County is accused of assaulting his 75-year-old neighbor. He was bound over to stand trial and is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 2.



A Macomb County man who allegedly assaulted his 75-year-old neighbor was bound over to stand trial, according to Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

What they're saying:

Sixty-six-year-old Kurt Studing is accused of assaulting his 75-year-old neighbor and his 67-year-old wife on Sept. 6 2025. Officials say his neighbor was cutting his grass when Studing pulled him off the mower and began kicking and punching him.

The neighbor's wife tried to intervene, but she was pushed to the ground several times. Meanwhile, a neighbor witnessed the incident and called the police. The neighbor was taken to the hospital while the wife received medical attention.

"Violence is never an acceptable way to resolve disputes. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to aggressively protect the safety of our senior community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, Studying had his preliminary exam. At the end of the hearing, the judge ruled that sufficient evidence exists to bind Studing over for trial on all counts.

Studing is charged with:

Assault with Intent to Murder, a life or any term of years felony

Assault or Assault and Battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

What's next:

He will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 2.