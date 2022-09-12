Clintondale teacher resigns amid Clinton Township police investigation

A teacher from Clintondale Community Schools has resigned amid an investigation by Clinton Township police.

Police nor the district would release details about the investigation into the woman.

In a statement, the district said, "At Clintondale Community School District, the safety and well-being of our students is our first priority. While we cannot provide specifics on this situation, we can say that the teacher in question resigned last week before the district was alerted to this issue. We are fully cooperating with local police and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the police directly."

The district said it hopes to release more details later.

FOX 2 went to the teacher's house, where a man said she was not home. He said he was upset and asked news crews to leave.

This is the second issue the district has faced this year. In July, the district voted to keep Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax, despite accusations that he was misusing taxpayer money. He maintains he is innocent and denies the claims.