Cocaine, crack and heroin seized in drug operation bust involving Canton, Van Buren and Ypsilanti

The Brief Search warrants were carried out in Canton, Van Buren Township and Ypsilanti. Police seized over 800 grams of cocaine, 2 ounces of crack cocaine and heroin in search warrants Thursday. Handguns, and a press to shape drugs and about $3,800 was recovered.



Police drug enforcement reported a large drug bust with search warrants in Canton, Van Buren Township and Ypsilanti on Thursday.

Big picture view:

Detectives seized over 800 grams of cocaine, 2 ounces of crack cocaine, an amount of heroin, three handguns (one stolen), and a press used to shape drugs. Additionally, detectives recovered $3,800 with intent to forfeit.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested one suspect currently on federal probation for drug crimes. The investigation is ongoing.

MNET was assisted by Michigan State Police’s Second District Headquarters, Metro South Post, Brighton Post, LAWNET, Van Buren Police Department, Border Patrol, and Downriver SWAT.

