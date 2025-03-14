Cocaine, crack and heroin seized in drug operation bust involving Canton, Van Buren and Ypsilanti
FOX 2 - Police drug enforcement reported a large drug bust with search warrants in Canton, Van Buren Township and Ypsilanti on Thursday.
Big picture view:
Detectives seized over 800 grams of cocaine, 2 ounces of crack cocaine, an amount of heroin, three handguns (one stolen), and a press used to shape drugs. Additionally, detectives recovered $3,800 with intent to forfeit.
The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested one suspect currently on federal probation for drug crimes. The investigation is ongoing.
MNET was assisted by Michigan State Police’s Second District Headquarters, Metro South Post, Brighton Post, LAWNET, Van Buren Police Department, Border Patrol, and Downriver SWAT.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Michigan State Police on X, formerly Twitter.