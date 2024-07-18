article

State police in northern Michigan have reopened a missing person cold case that is over 35 years old.

Announcing the investigation on social media, the Michigan State Police's Seventh District said they were looking at the disappearance of Cassandra Durham, a Maryland woman who had left the state with her boyfriend in 1987.

A flier from the FBI says they were heading to the Roscommon area at the time, traveling in a 1980 Honda Civic station wagon on vacation. Durham's family were told they were heading to northern Michigan to visit her boyfriend's grandparents.

MSP posted they drove through Ohio, stopped at Cedar Point before their Honda broke down "somewhere around Detroit" before Durham's boyfriend bought an Oldsmobile Cutlass.

The boyfriend claims they both returned to Maryland. However, the FBI said she was not with him. In a reply to one viewer's question, police confirmed they had interviewed the boyfriend.

Durham was 19 at the time of her disappearance. She had a tattoo of her boyfriend's initials and another of her initials from her college sorority.

If anyone has any additional information, they're asked to get in touch with the authorities, either: