The investigation into a double murder in Colorado Springs has stretched to Michigan after a 25-year-old Detroit man was linked to the homicide of two college students.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and Samuel Knopp, 24. Both were found dead inside a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs last Friday.

Jordan, who was Knopp's roommate, grew up on Detroit's east side. He's facing first-degree murder charges.

His brother described the thought of his brother committing murder as unbelievable.

"It’s not real, it ain’t real," said Brandon Jordan. "Keep looking because you got the wrong guy."

Brandon said his brother always had good grades, loved basketball, and was going to school to be an accountant. Seeing him off to college encouraged him to do better.

Now, for Brandon and the rest of the Jordan family, which has already been stricken by violence after losing their younger brother Christian to an unsolved murder more than a year ago. Now, he may lose his brother to a prison sentence.

His message for Nicholas was "I love you bro. I love you dude. I know you didn’t do it bro."

Nicholas is awaiting formal charges. The Colorado Springs community has since come together in support of the two victims. Knopp was an accomplished guitar player while Montgomery was described by friends as shy but with a similar that could light up a room.