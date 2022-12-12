Comerica Park getting lighting upgrades for amplified experience

While it's the Detroit Lions making waves in Motor City sports, the Tigers also have some news to unveil.

Comerica Park, the home ballpark of the Detroit Tigers baseball team, are getting some major upgrades to its lighting system. The team plans to start the project Monday morning.

A video rendering shows what Tigers fans can expect when baseball returns next season, with several transitions and different lighting formations taking place over the ballpark.

According to a release from the team, the system also comes with "engaging light shows" that help spotlight important moments of the game like a home run.

RELATED: Tigers star Miguel Cabrera says 2023 likely his last season before retirement: report

The installation of the project begins Monday morning. The height of the towers means that helicopters will be necessary for removing the existing fixtures and installing the new LED panels - though that won't happen until later in the off-season.