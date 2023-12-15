Expand / Collapse search

Comerica Park to get upgraded videoboard, making it MLB's second largest screen

By Jack Nissen
Detroit Tigers
Comerica Park's expected new videoboard screen. Photo via Ilitch Companies.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Opening Day may still be months out, but that doesn't mean anticipation for the next Detroit Tigers season can't start a little early. 

To add to the excitement is the announcement of a new stadium videoboard and sound system being installed at Comerica Park. Ilitch Companies announced the 15,000-square foot screen would be complete by the 2024 season.

The massive videoboard will make Comerica Park the owner of the second-largest screen in Major League Baseball. It will also come with new speakers that will be installed next to the videoboard. 

Completing the "world-class entertainment" system is a top priority, the chief operations officer said in a news release.

"Fans will see and hear a noticeable difference on Opening Day with a new videoboard more than double the size of the existing one, and significant advancements to the audio and television systems throughout the ballpark," said Ryan Gustafson.

MORE: Tigers announce changes to Comerica Park, move fences in 10 feet, lowering height to 7 feet

Work began on Dec. 14 and will continue through the winter. Darktronics is the manufacturer of the videoboard.

