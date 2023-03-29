Commerce Township man stabbed to death by son, say investigators

A Commerce Township man died Wednesday after he was fatally stabbed by his son in their home, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. to a residence in the 3400 block of Sutton Road where a 76-year-old man was found stabbed multiple times. The man's 22-year-old son directed investigators to where the victim could be found.

Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

"The son was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. A motive for the killing was not immediately known," the office said in a release.

