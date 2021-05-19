Commerce Twp. woman found dead was longtime Novi schools administrator; husband arrested

Charges are expected against a local husband - after his wife was found murdered inside her home, in Commerce Township.

We've learned the victim was a long-time employee at Novi public schools. Long-time staff member Tanya Vuichard had recently been honored with a special award for her 20 years of service.

On Monday she was found murdered inside her home.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Vuichard was slashed in the neck. When they arrived to Chesapeake Circle to do a welfare check, they found the 59-year-old's body in the bathroom.

Her 61-year-old husband was inside the home and he was immediately taken into custody.

"It's very horrific to have something like that happen," said neighbor Vickie Roderick. "Nobody heard anything it is serene. We don't have a lot of crime out here."

Right now investigators are not releasing the name of the husband nor are they discussing the details of the case, however, he is expected to be formally charged with his wife's murder on Thursday.

Tanya Vuichard

Advertisement

"If he was under stress or anger why didn't he just walk out?" Roderick said.