Commission tasked with drawing Michigan voting lines faces several challenges in 2024

The comission charged with drawing Michigan's voting lines faces a bevy of challenges at the end of 2023. Many issues are carrying over into 2024, including a consequential court ruling and several vacant seats.

Another issue that signifies the group's struggles coming out of the year: starting a meeting.

Michigan's Independent Redistricting Commission met this week to discuss what to do about having almost two dozen voting districts tossed out. But after a closed session meeting, they emerged and failed to secure the minimum number of members needed to start a meeting.

"It was unfortunate the three commissioners who were advocating fixing the Detroit maps, complying with the court order, were sidelined and instead, the commission moved into a closed session to discuss an appeal," said Jennifer Green, "and then when they came out of the closed session, they did not have a quorum to vote on next steps."

Green, an attorney, represented the plaintiffs in a case before three federal judges that challenged the constitutionality of voting lines drawn by the commission.

When it was created, the nonpartisan redistricting commission was designed to remove the political leans of one party out of the voter district drawing process. The commission released its map before the 2022 midterm election - but not without complaints from some voters.

That includes Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a former state representative, who argued the final product the commission came up with excluded the votes of Black citizens.

Related article

"We don’t want to be pushed past Eight Mile," she said on FOX 2, "being (pushed) out into Oakland County, broken up into 22 pieces with only seven representatives living in the city of Detroit."

The process, Gay-Dagnogo argued, needs a Special Master who can oversee the process, as well as people who understand the fabric of Detroit having a say in the matter.

"So hopefully with a special master working collaboratively with those who know Detroit, who know where Dexter is, who know where Elmwood is, who know where Mack & Bewick is, and not just have to look at a map," she said.

MORE: 'Detroit deserves Black leadership': Lawmakers sue Michigan redistricting commission over new political maps

Last week, a three-judge panel said 13 Detroit-area seats in the Michigan legislature needed to be redrawn, agreeing with Gay-Dagnogo that it diluted the power of Black voters.

"Anytime that you put together Brightmoore and Birmingham, we know there are distinct economic differences," she said. "The makeup of those communities, their needs are totally different."

The commission is considering appealing the judge's decision. But they must also fill the seats left vacant by multiple commissioners.