Community gathers to remember Pontiac mother, 2 sons who froze to death

Community members gathered Sunday to remember a Pontiac mom and her two sons who froze to death on January 16, 2023.

"Just to have this community here, come out, it was overwhelming. I’m still full from it, tears after tears behind it so," said Rhodesia Cannady, a family member.

35-year-old Monica Cannady, 9-year-old Kyle Milton, and 3-year-old Malik Milton were found dead in a field near Crystal Lake, which is near Telegraph and Woodward Avenue. Their deaths were ruled accidental, and the Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for each as hypothermia.

Cannady's 10-year-old daughter named Lilly was the sole survivor. Authorities learned about the deaths when the girl knocked on a door and said her family was dead in a field. She was hospitalized with hypothermia.

"We need to not Just think about but work towards measures, so this tragedy never happens again," said Tim Greimel, the Mayor of Pontiac.

Cannady had an apartment but was suffering a mental health crisis that led her to seek shelter outside. According to the sheriff, Cannady thought people were out to get her, including the police. Family members said she started acting differently about three weeks ago, so they tried to help, but Cannady fled with the children.

A day before their deaths, Cannady and the children were knocking on doors in the area, and she was telling people that they were hungry. However, she wouldn't accept money and eventually wandered away.

"There are those who will tell you this is just something that happened. Mental health is real, mental illness is real."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after they learned their Deputies had been in contact with the mother and her two sons for several days leading up to their deaths.

The investigation was completed and the deputy who was at the focus of the investigation resigned on January 22, 2023.

