Community hits streets passing out fliers to bring suspect who executed panhandler to justice

One week after a homeless man was shot and killed outside a gas station the hunt for the suspect continues.

"Cold, callous, miserable, it’s unacceptable and we’re not going to accept it," said Malik Shabazz.

Shabazz, a well-known community activist, got together with Detroit police Monday night to hand out fliers with the victim’s picture on one side and surveillance images of the suspect on the other.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3rd at the Clark gas station on Dexter and Collingwood on Detroit’s west side.

Police say the suspect gave some money to the panhandler — now identified as Denez Dupree — walked away, and then came back and shot and killed him execution-style.

"I mean all I can say is Jesus Christ, this guy is a predator," Shabazz said. "This is ugly, this is vile."

"The guy, he’s a panhandler, he’s already down on his luck - to turn around and shoot him, it’s unheard of," said one woman.

Dupree was somewhat of a fixture at the gas station, sometimes pumping gas for people in exchange for some spare change.

Panhandler Denez Dupree was murdered execution-style.

"I used to see him all the time at the gas station, he (would) do nothing but panhandle, get some bottles and turn him in, you know," said Kenneth Lane, who lives in the area.

Take a good look at the suspect’s face and his multi-colored backpack - police hoping someone out there knows who he is.

RELATED: 'Execution for no reason': Police seek man who killed panhandler outside Detroit gas station

Please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.