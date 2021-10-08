'Execution for no reason': Detroit police seek man who killed panhandler

Detroit police are looking for a man who shot and killed a panhandler Sunday.

The man talked to the panhandler in the 11000 block of Dexter Avenue and gave him some money around 7:30 a.m. The man walked away, then walked back over to the victim and shot him, police said.

Police described the shooting as "execution for no reason."

The shooter, who fled northwest from the scene, is about 5 feet, 9 inches, and was wearing a puffer jacket, a hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.