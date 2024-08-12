Community mourns drowning of elderly boater on Sylvan Lake

Loved ones are mourning the drowning of an 84-year-old man on Sylvan Lake.

"Beautiful couple Lou and Roxanne. They were taking walks and I would see them and they would say hello," said Wanda Szumera.

Louis Petro drowned Friday evening as he was out on his boat.

"I’m very sad, and my heart is broken," said Szumera. "He loved the lake. Both Roxanne and he, his wife, loved the lake."

Petro's boat remains docked after his body was recovered Friday night. Flowers have been placed around the vessel as a tribute to him.

"My heart is broken for Roxanne, we did go visit her yesterday," Szumera said. "She’s very heartbroken. She is in shock."

Petro's neighbors say he taught in academia.

"Very intelligent, very caring with kids, was a professor," she said.

His death brings the number of drownings in Oakland County to 11 so far this year.

"Very sad and very frustrating because it affects only lives in the community another family grieving. Another terrible tragedy on the water.

Petro was a fixture on Sylvan Lake.

He was not wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred and the investigation into his death continues.

"Once we get information from the autopsy we will know if it was a drowning and that was the only component or head injury and he went into the water for a medical emergency while he was in the water," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

For now the sheriff continues to promote safety on the water.

"It may not be the best look that you want to wear and inflatable, permanent inflatable, PFD but if you end up in the water and no one else is around, it’s not going to end well," Bouchard said.

As neighbors remember Petro, one is calling on the community to wrap their arms around Petro’s wife.

"Whatever Roxanne needs in this time of need don’t let her be lonely," said Szumera. "Come on neighbors let’s get together and support her."



