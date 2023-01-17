Community reeling and 10-year-old recovering after family freezes to death in Pontiac

A community is reeling and a 10-year-old girl is in the hospital recovering from hypothermia after her mother and brothers were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac this weekend.

As the family of Monica Cannady look for closure after the tragedy, authorities are imploring people seek help for mental health problems they may be experiencing. The Oakland County Sheriff believes the 35-year-old woman was suffering from a mental break prior to the weekend.

"The tragedy was based in a mental health crisis," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Monday.

Police discovered the bodies of Cannady, as well as her two sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, in a field near Crystal Lake, which is near Telegraph and Woodward Avenue.

They were found after the woman's 10-year-old daughter Lilly woke up, grabbed her mom's coat and ran to get help. Police learned of her family after she knocked on a neighbor's door early Sunday morning.

Cannady's brother Andre Harsten had searched for her sister all weekend. The news has left him crestfallen.

"It's just so sad that they were so young, didn't even get to experience life yet," he said. "I wouldn't blame her. I just wanna know what happened. What was in her system? I need answers to that so I can know what type of state of mind she was in.

"This never ever would have been her."

Issues relating to mental health have only grown more pervasive in the past few years. Many have pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic magnifying the daily stresses many already deal with.

Along with the pandemic came increasing rates of isolation, loneliness, and depression as many avoided getting more treatment to avoid getting sick. A lack of access to care is also a reason, as is social media use, which has been shown to increase rates of depression among young people.

In response to the worrying trends, the Federal Communications Commission first proposed a short three-digit dialing code that would be easy to remember for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. In July 2020, the FCC adopted new rules that established 988 as a mental health crisis line.

It went into effect in October 2020. The service was expanded in November 2021.

Now, all 988 calls go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.