Condado Tacos opening new Ann Arbor restaurant next month -- How to win free tacos

The newest Condado Tacos restaurant opens in Ann Arbor next month.

Condado serves up margaritas, tequila, and of course tacos. The restaurant will cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. March 3.

The first 100 guests in line will receive one free taco every week for a year and a "Year of Yum" T-shirt. Also, everyone will ger a free taco with a purchase, and signature margaritas will be $5.

Condado will feature paintings by a local artist that emulate Ann Arbor's Graffiti Alley.

"The Condado Tacos team couldn’t be more excited to open our first restaurant in Ann Arbor, and bring crave-worthy tacos and margs to this artistic and vibrant community," said Chris Artinian, the president and CEO of Condado Tacos.

Condado features dips, signature tacos, induing vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, as well as build-your-own tacos. Check out the menu here.

Condado Tacos will be at 401 E. Liberty.

Other Michigan locations include Detroit, Royal Oak, Detroit, Troy, and Grand Rapids.