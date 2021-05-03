Congressional Black Caucus tackle vaccine hesitancy to help minority communities hit hard by pandemic

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence is leading a push to get vaccines in the arms of those hit hard by the COVID 19 pandemic.

It's an initiative by the Congressional Black Caucus called "Get Out The Vaccine."

"In the Black community only 30 percent of vaccines given out have been for the Black community, where we disproportionately died and were hospitalized," said Lawrence (D-Michigan).

This week-long event partners with various agencies to work to remove barriers to receiving the vaccine.

"For the first time we will have walk-in vaccinations no appointment at the Beaumont Service Center," said Carolyn Wilson, COO, Beaumont Health.

Finding a site for mass vaccination week won't be difficult - TCF Center is one of the many sites..Others include churches and recreational centers.

The initiative also works to clear up misconceptions that lead to vaccine hesitancy.

"It's based on three things, misinformation, education, and accessibility," Lawrence said. "We will remove all the barriers."

For State Representative Kyra Bolden the need to get vaccinated is personal.

"I got Covid at work," she said.

It was early in the pandemic. Bolden (D-Southfield) quarantined and contact tracing prevented her from spreading the deadly virus

"I was fortunate for that because my mom's birthday was the very next day," she said. "And I think about all the people that I might've been impacted had I not been contact traced. But now we have the vaccine."

But not all lawmakers have survived COVID

"I was the last representative seen with Isaac Robinson who died from Covid," Lawrence said.

These lawmakers are pushing to increase awareness, primarily in communities of color where the numbers continue to lag

"We're falling behind in vaccines one of the lowest groups in Michigan," Lawrence said. "We have to get those numbers up,"

Congresswoman Lawrence is willing to lend a helping hand

"If you need me call me I'll come and hold your hand while you get your shot," she quipped.

For a list of participating Vaccination Sites go HERE.

