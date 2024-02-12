Connecticut man accused of traveling to Michigan to sexually abuse child

A Connecticut man was extradited from Spain to the United States to face child sex abuse charges stemming from sexual abuse of a Michigan girl.

Kristian Ignacio Feliz, 24, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. Authorities say he admitted that from October 2022 through January 2023, he used messaging website Discord to coerce a girl from Kalamazoo into sending him explicit images of herself.

On Jan. 3-5, 2023, he also allegedly traveled to Kalamazoo and filmed himself sexually abusing the child. One of those videos was sent to his Discord account.

Feliz was indicted in March 2023, and extradited from Spain last November to face federal charges. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years max when he is sentenced on May 29.

"Those who dare to victimize innocent children will face the full force of the law," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.