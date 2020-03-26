Consumers Energy natural gas worker tests positive for COVID-19

Consumers Energy reported that a natural gas construction employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked in Oakland and Macomb counties but the company says, did not have customer interactions and did not report to a Consumers Energy Service Center in their role.

In a statement it said that impacted co-workers and others have been informed.

“We are very saddened by this news,” said Patti Poppe, president and CEO of Consumers Energy. “We are continuing to support not only the employee who tested positive but also other potentially affected employees to ensure their health and well-being are prioritized during this time.”

In a release, Consumers said the steps it has taken include: