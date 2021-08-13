Consumers Energy offering free admission to Michigan zoo after massive power outages

If you're near Battle Creek, you can visit the zoo for free this weekend courtesy of Consumers Energy.

The power company said it will pay for the first 2,500 guests at Binder Park Zoo on Friday and Saturday to thank customers for their patience as crews work to restore power.

Storms Wednesday and overnight into Thursday left hundreds of thousands of Consumers and DTE customers without power. While some people have gotten their power back, many are still in the dark.

Consumers is also distributing ice in several spots around its service area and covering the cost of a free ice cream or frozen yogurt at several shops. Learn more here.

