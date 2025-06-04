'Contaminated with filth': Alert issued about foods, cosmetics from facility full of rodents, feces
(FOX 2) - Customers are urged to check their homes for certain foods and cosmetics after a recent inspection at a Kentucky facility discovered numerous rodents and feces, including on products.
According to an alert from the FDA, the Pan-African Food Distributors Inc. facility was inspected in May. During that inspection, an active rodent infestation was found, and rodent droppings were seen on product containers.
After this inspection, the state of Kentucky ordered the company to stop distributing products, and the FDA recommended a recall of all products.
What we know:
According to the FDA, Pan-African, which does business as East Africa Boutique LLC, issued a recall for some of its products, including ready-to-eat foods and shelf-stable foods. On Tuesday, the FDA expanded its alert to include cosmetics. These items may not have a label saying they are from Pan-African.
Exposure to the products could lead to illnesses, including leptospirosis, hantavirus infection, salmonellosis, yersiniosis, E.coli infection, and rat-bite fever, the FDA said.
Affected products
Food: Product/Brand Lot Code/Expiration Date
- Super Sembe Maize Flour (10 kg) May 2025
- Kinazi - Cassava Flour Lot Code: 002952 04 OCT 2026
- Cassava FuFu (10 Kg) 2024-2026
- Cassava FuFu (20 Kg)
- Farina 1 (50 lb.) Lot Code: 506602
- Peanut Flour (50 lb.) 01 FEB 2026
- Akanozo (12 x1 cases) Lot: F50FA048
- Huza – Fermented Sorghum (1 kg) 21 DEC 2025 and 25 APR 2025
- Nootri Family 04/04/2025, and 05/04/2025, 6/10/2025
- Nootri Baby Lot: CIBK240329 20/09/2025
- Nootri Toto Lot: CPI240411 03/10/2025
- Red Sorghum Flour 01 Jan 2026
- Mixed Porridge Flour 01 Jan 2026
- Soybean Flour 01 Jan 2026
- Akenza – Dried Ground Cassava leaves
- Akanozo – Wheat Flour (1 kg) Batch# SDFA431 25 APR 26
- Akanozo – Soybean Flour Batch # K5YFA 20 APR 2025
- Akanozo – Sorghum Flour Lot Code: SDFA434 11 AUG 2026
- Akanozo – Composite Flour Lot Code: COFA788 13 AUG 2026
- Akanozo – Roasted Wheat Flour Batch # RWHFA013 14 AUG 2026
- Huza – Millet Flour May 27, 2025
- Akanozo – Fine Millet Flour (1 kg) Batch # MIFA578 10 AUG 2026
- Akanozo – Composite Flour Batch # COFA788 13 AUG 2026
- Huza – Wheat Flour 05 06 2025
- Super Cereal Plus – Fortified Corn Soya Blend Batch #: 07BBE02/2026, 11BBE08/2026
- Pan African Foods Distribution Inc – White Corn Flour (10 kg): 04/04/2027
- Sujata – Multi grains flour 13 SEP 2025
- Akanoze Fou Fou 10 SEP 2026
- F. Garcia Corn Meal 10/2025
- Pan African Foods Distribution Inc – White Corn Flour 04/01/2027
- Pan African Foods Distribution Inc – Beans 05/2026
Cosmetics: Product/Brand Lot Code/Expiration Date
- Dover-Elegance Skin Lightening Cream 03/2026
- Roberts Glycerine 03/2027
- Movit- Baby Oil 03/2026
- Movit- Body Cream 03/2026
- Dudu-osun-Black Soap (no expiry Date or lot information)
- Super Curl Activator Gel (no expiry Date or lot information)
- Movit-Curl Activator Gel 01/2027
- Sleeping Baby-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 20/10/2026
- Movit-Jelly 200g 0059J16 02/2028
- Movit-Jelly 425 g 021PJ17009PJ01 03/202802/2028
- Movit-Shampoo 1-L 020N526 12/2026
- Gel 018HJ30 02/2028
- Movit-Baby Junior Petroleum 200g 022J1327 01/2025
- Movit-Baby Junior Petroleum 425g 013J1318 02/2028
- Movit-Miss Beauty Glycerin 008W24 01/2027
- Movit Curling Hair Lotion 003CC20 01/2027
- Setting Hair Lotion 0025 C16 01/2027
- Sleeping Baby-Baby Oil (no expiry or lot information)
- Movit Radiant Hair Vitalizer 009RHV03 01/2028
- Sante-Petroleum Jelly 09/2026
- Claire-Cocoa Butter Lotion 02/04/26
- Claire-Body Milk 24/04/26
- Black Pearl Powder Hair Dye (no expiry or lot information)
- Nina Family-Soap 04/2029
- Sousana Glycerine 15/01/2026
- Imperial Leather-Lotion Active 02/2026
- Imperial Leather-Lotion Japanese Spa 04/2026
- Imperial Leather-Lotion Uplifting 01/2027
- Mama Bebe Jelly 05/2027
- Sante Pure-Petroleum Jelly 200g 21/12/26
- Sante Pure-Petroleum Jelly 100g 08/2024
- Sante Pure-Petroleum Jelly 250g 05/2027
- Claire-Talcum Powder 19/04/2026
- Imperial Leather Bath Soap (no expiry or lot information)
- Imperial Leather-Lotion 04/2026
- Sousana Glycerine 17/04/26
- Sante-Soap 04/2029, 11/2028
- American Dream Cocoa Butter Cream 500ml 02/2026
- Claire Cream 04/2026
- Vague-Liquid Wash 26/03/26
- Sousana-Glycerine Cream 25/03/26
- Zote-Pink Soap 11734624300
- Malaika Petroleum Jelly 23/04/2027
- Sleeping Beauty-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 500g 3/2/27
- Sleeping Beauty-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 250g 7/11/26
- Family Care-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 500g 03-2029
- Sleeping Beauty-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly, mixed sizes Jan 2027
- Sleeping Baby – Jelly: BATCH DATE: OCT 2024
- Paw Paw – Clarifying Cream (300 mL) 24271 04/2027
- Femco Sarl – Cream (no expiry or lot information)
- Malaika – Cream (200 mg) 24271 04/2027
- Mama Bebe – Baby Jelly 24198 05/2027
- Epiderm-Cream (15 g) 04/2027
- Aboniki Balm AB0324J
- Rico-Clair Plus L112301
- Movit Hair Spray 001M5504
- Movit Hair Food 031AH01
- Pure White Cream AABC
- Uniparco – Cosmetic Gold Lotion CCAB 13/01/2026
- BB Clear Lightening Cream 320 ml 01/12/2026
- BB Clear Lotion 300 ml
- Natures Secrete Soap 06 06 30 01/12/2026
- Movit Baby Powder 01/2026
- Clinic Clear Cream Jar 330 gr 12/2024
- Clinic Clear Lotion 500 ml
- Clinic Clear Oil 125 ml
- Clinic Clear Soap 225 g
- Diprosom Cream 03/2025
- Sexy Body Powder Perfume 04/2025
- Movit Hair Lotion 12/2025
- Movit Nail Polish Removal 03/2024
- Clinic Clear Soap 04/2026
- Dettol Soap 02/2025, 07/2025
- Movit – Lemon Crème 05/2026
- Neoprosone Gel 03/2025
- Caratone Oil 11/2024
- Caratone Cream C047152
- Caratone Brightening Soap 02/2029
- Caratone Crème Clarifionte 06/2027
- Caratone Lotion 10/2027
- Clear Therapy Purete 07/2027
- Body Luxe Body Cream 11/2025
- Body Luxe Body Cream 02/2026
- Dettol Glycerine Soap 09/2026
- Dettol Liquid Soap 03/2026
- Family Care Petroleum Jelly 12/2028
- Sleeping Baby – Baby Powder 08/11/2026
- Movit – Hair Food 06/2026
- Paw Paw Shower Gel 08/2026
- Vaseline Blue Seal 13 09 2026
- Caro White-Coconut Oil 05/2029
- Caro White-Tube Cream 01/2025
- Caro White-Cream 11/2026
- Caro White-Body Lotion 02/2027
- White Secrete – Lightening Body Cream 09/2027
- Amara Lotion 06/2028
- White Secrete Lotion 03/2027
- White Secrete Body & Face Lotion 03/2027
- White Secrete Oil 04/2027
- White Secrete Serum 10/2026
- Hemani Black Seals Oil 01/2026
- Carotone Gift Pack 05/2027
- Radiant-Hair Spray 02/2028
- Movit Petroleum Jelly 02/2028
- Radiant Shampoo 12/2025
- Radiant Hair Vitalization (no expiry or lot information)
- Salima 09/2025
- African Black Soap (no expiry or lot information)
- Lebidjanaise – Toilet Soap 08/2026
- Perle Clair Cream 14/03/2026
- Clairman Soap 05/2028
- Coco pulp Soap 13/09/2026
- Rinju-Lotion 04/2026
- Cantu Oil
- Claire Men 03/2025
- BioClaire Cream (no expiry or lot information)
- Remy Lotion 09/2027
- Huile De Beaute 04/2023
- Rinju-Body and Hand Cream 07/2027
- Razac Hand and Body Lotion 08/2027
What we don't know:
The FDA did not provide specific locations where the products were distributed, but said some retailers are still carrying the items.
What you can do:
Retailers that have products from Pan-African should cease selling them and sanitize any areas that may have come in contact with them. Additionally, the FDA is advising retailers to alert their customers.
Consumers should also sanitize areas that were touched by the items and throw away impacted products.
If you consumed or used the affected products and were sickened, contact your healthcare provider.
What's next:
The FDA's investigation is ongoing. More information is expected as it is learned.
The Source: Information in this article is from an FDA alert.