'Contaminated with filth': Alert issued about foods, cosmetics from facility full of rodents, feces

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  June 4, 2025 10:32am EDT
Health
FOX 2 Detroit
The Brief

    • The FDA has issued an alert for food and cosmetic products being produced in a facility full of rodents and droppings.
    • During a May inspection, an active rodent infestation was found at Pan-African Food Distributors Inc., and rodent droppings were seen on product containers. 
    • Consumers should sanitize areas that were touched by the items and throw away impacted products.

(FOX 2) - Customers are urged to check their homes for certain foods and cosmetics after a recent inspection at a Kentucky facility discovered numerous rodents and feces, including on products. 

According to an alert from the FDA, the Pan-African Food Distributors Inc. facility was inspected in May. During that inspection, an active rodent infestation was found, and rodent droppings were seen on product containers. 

After this inspection, the state of Kentucky ordered the company to stop distributing products, and the FDA recommended a recall of all products.

What we know:

According to the FDA, Pan-African, which does business as East Africa Boutique LLC, issued a recall for some of its products, including ready-to-eat foods and shelf-stable foods. On Tuesday, the FDA expanded its alert to include cosmetics. These items may not have a label saying they are from Pan-African. 

Exposure to the products could lead to illnesses, including leptospirosis, hantavirus infection, salmonellosis, yersiniosis, E.coli infection, and rat-bite fever, the FDA said.

Affected products

Food: Product/Brand Lot Code/Expiration Date

  • Super Sembe Maize Flour (10 kg)   May 2025
  • Kinazi - Cassava Flour Lot Code: 002952 04 OCT 2026
  • Cassava FuFu (10 Kg)   2024-2026
  • Cassava FuFu (20 Kg)
  • Farina 1 (50 lb.) Lot Code: 506602
  • Peanut Flour (50 lb.)   01 FEB 2026
  • Akanozo (12 x1 cases) Lot: F50FA048
  • Huza – Fermented Sorghum (1 kg)   21 DEC 2025 and 25 APR 2025
  • Nootri Family   04/04/2025, and 05/04/2025, 6/10/2025
  • Nootri Baby Lot: CIBK240329 20/09/2025
  • Nootri Toto Lot: CPI240411 03/10/2025
  • Red Sorghum Flour   01 Jan 2026
  • Mixed Porridge Flour   01 Jan 2026
  • Soybean Flour   01 Jan 2026
  • Akenza – Dried Ground Cassava leaves
  • Akanozo – Wheat Flour (1 kg) Batch# SDFA431 25 APR 26
  • Akanozo – Soybean Flour Batch # K5YFA 20 APR 2025
  • Akanozo – Sorghum Flour Lot Code: SDFA434 11 AUG 2026
  • Akanozo – Composite Flour Lot Code: COFA788 13 AUG 2026
  • Akanozo – Roasted Wheat Flour Batch # RWHFA013 14 AUG 2026
  • Huza – Millet Flour   May 27, 2025
  • Akanozo – Fine Millet Flour (1 kg) Batch # MIFA578 10 AUG 2026
  • Akanozo – Composite Flour Batch # COFA788 13 AUG 2026
  • Huza – Wheat Flour   05 06 2025
  • Super Cereal Plus – Fortified Corn Soya Blend Batch #: 07BBE02/2026, 11BBE08/2026
  • Pan African Foods Distribution Inc – White Corn Flour (10 kg):   04/04/2027
  • Sujata – Multi grains flour   13 SEP 2025
  • Akanoze Fou Fou   10 SEP 2026
  • F. Garcia Corn Meal   10/2025
  • Pan African Foods Distribution Inc – White Corn Flour   04/01/2027
  • Pan African Foods Distribution Inc – Beans   05/2026

Cosmetics: Product/Brand Lot Code/Expiration Date

  • Dover-Elegance Skin Lightening Cream    03/2026
  • Roberts Glycerine    03/2027
  • Movit- Baby Oil    03/2026
  • Movit- Body Cream    03/2026
  • Dudu-osun-Black Soap (no expiry Date or lot information)
  • Super Curl Activator Gel (no expiry Date or lot information)
  • Movit-Curl Activator Gel    01/2027
  • Sleeping Baby-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly    20/10/2026
  • Movit-Jelly 200g 0059J16  02/2028
  • Movit-Jelly 425 g 021PJ17009PJ01 03/202802/2028
  • Movit-Shampoo 1-L 020N526  12/2026
  • Gel  018HJ30  02/2028
  • Movit-Baby Junior Petroleum 200g 022J1327  01/2025
  • Movit-Baby Junior Petroleum 425g 013J1318  02/2028
  • Movit-Miss Beauty Glycerin 008W24  01/2027
  • Movit Curling Hair Lotion 003CC20 01/2027
  • Setting  Hair Lotion 0025 C16  01/2027
  • Sleeping Baby-Baby Oil (no expiry or lot information)
  • Movit Radiant Hair  Vitalizer 009RHV03  01/2028
  • Sante-Petroleum Jelly    09/2026
  • Claire-Cocoa Butter Lotion    02/04/26
  • Claire-Body Milk    24/04/26
  • Black Pearl Powder Hair Dye (no expiry or lot information)
  • Nina Family-Soap    04/2029
  • Sousana Glycerine    15/01/2026
  • Imperial Leather-Lotion Active    02/2026
  • Imperial Leather-Lotion Japanese Spa    04/2026
  • Imperial Leather-Lotion Uplifting    01/2027
  • Mama Bebe  Jelly    05/2027
  • Sante Pure-Petroleum Jelly 200g    21/12/26
  • Sante Pure-Petroleum Jelly 100g    08/2024
  • Sante Pure-Petroleum Jelly 250g    05/2027
  • Claire-Talcum Powder    19/04/2026
  • Imperial Leather Bath Soap (no expiry or lot information)
  • Imperial Leather-Lotion    04/2026
  • Sousana Glycerine    17/04/26
  • Sante-Soap    04/2029, 11/2028
  • American Dream Cocoa Butter Cream 500ml    02/2026
  • Claire Cream    04/2026
  • Vague-Liquid Wash    26/03/26
  • Sousana-Glycerine Cream    25/03/26
  • Zote-Pink Soap  11734624300
  • Malaika Petroleum Jelly    23/04/2027
  • Sleeping Beauty-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 500g     3/2/27
  • Sleeping Beauty-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 250g    7/11/26
  • Family Care-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly 500g    03-2029
  • Sleeping Beauty-Perfumed Petroleum Jelly, mixed sizes     Jan 2027
  • Sleeping Baby – Jelly:  BATCH DATE: OCT 2024
  • Paw Paw – Clarifying Cream (300 mL)  24271  04/2027
  • Femco Sarl  – Cream (no expiry or lot information)
  • Malaika – Cream (200 mg)  24271  04/2027
  • Mama Bebe – Baby Jelly  24198  05/2027
  • Epiderm-Cream (15 g)    04/2027
  • Aboniki Balm  AB0324J
  • Rico-Clair Plus  L112301
  • Movit Hair Spray  001M5504
  • Movit Hair Food  031AH01
  • Pure White Cream  AABC
  • Uniparco – Cosmetic Gold Lotion   CCAB  13/01/2026
  • BB   Clear Lightening Cream 320 ml    01/12/2026
  • BB Clear Lotion 300 ml
  • Natures Secrete Soap    06 06 30 01/12/2026
  • Movit Baby Powder    01/2026
  • Clinic Clear Cream Jar 330 gr     12/2024
  • Clinic Clear Lotion 500 ml
  • Clinic Clear Oil 125 ml
  • Clinic Clear Soap 225 g
  • Diprosom  Cream    03/2025
  • Sexy Body Powder Perfume    04/2025
  • Movit Hair Lotion     12/2025
  • Movit Nail Polish Removal    03/2024
  • Clinic Clear Soap    04/2026
  • Dettol Soap   02/2025, 07/2025
  • Movit – Lemon Crème    05/2026
  • Neoprosone Gel    03/2025
  • Caratone Oil    11/2024
  • Caratone Cream  C047152
  • Caratone Brightening Soap    02/2029
  • Caratone Crème Clarifionte    06/2027
  • Caratone Lotion    10/2027
  • Clear Therapy Purete    07/2027
  • Body Luxe Body Cream    11/2025
  • Body Luxe Body Cream    02/2026
  • Dettol Glycerine Soap    09/2026
  • Dettol Liquid Soap    03/2026
  • Family Care Petroleum Jelly    12/2028
  • Sleeping Baby – Baby Powder    08/11/2026
  • Movit – Hair Food    06/2026
  • Paw Paw Shower Gel    08/2026
  • Vaseline Blue Seal    13 09 2026
  • Caro White-Coconut Oil    05/2029
  • Caro White-Tube Cream    01/2025
  • Caro White-Cream    11/2026
  • Caro White-Body Lotion    02/2027
  • White Secrete – Lightening Body Cream    09/2027
  • Amara Lotion    06/2028
  • White Secrete Lotion    03/2027
  • White Secrete Body & Face Lotion    03/2027
  • White Secrete Oil    04/2027
  • White Secrete Serum    10/2026
  • Hemani Black Seals Oil    01/2026
  • Carotone Gift Pack    05/2027
  • Radiant-Hair Spray    02/2028
  • Movit Petroleum Jelly    02/2028
  • Radiant Shampoo    12/2025
  • Radiant Hair Vitalization (no expiry or lot information)
  • Salima    09/2025
  • African Black Soap (no expiry or lot information)
  • Lebidjanaise – Toilet Soap    08/2026
  • Perle Clair Cream    14/03/2026
  • Clairman Soap    05/2028
  • Coco pulp Soap    13/09/2026
  • Rinju-Lotion    04/2026
  • Cantu Oil
  • Claire Men    03/2025
  • BioClaire Cream (no expiry or lot information)
  • Remy Lotion    09/2027
  • Huile De Beaute    04/2023
  • Rinju-Body and Hand Cream    07/2027
  • Razac Hand and Body Lotion    08/2027

What we don't know:

The FDA did not provide specific locations where the products were distributed, but said some retailers are still carrying the items.

What you can do:

Retailers that have products from Pan-African should cease selling them and sanitize any areas that may have come in contact with them. Additionally, the FDA is advising retailers to alert their customers. 

Consumers should also sanitize areas that were touched by the items and throw away impacted products.

If you consumed or used the affected products and were sickened, contact your healthcare provider. 

What's next:

The FDA's investigation is ongoing. More information is expected as it is learned. 

The Source: Information in this article is from an FDA alert.

HealthRecallsU.S.