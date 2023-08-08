Controversial $2 price hike proposal on outdoor dining in Plymouth fails

A debate from fine dining turned to dining fines in Plymouth after proposals to raise rates on the outdoor square footage used by a restaurant were brought before the public.

Mayor Nick Moroz was pushing to increase the city's rate of square footage use by 50 cents up to $2, a "slight increase" he said.

However, not many restaurant owners were interested in seeing their rates go up. With the service industry finally catching its breath following a brutal few years due to the pandemic, about the only relic from that time period still celebrated is the cultural shift to more outdoor seating.

Now, with eateries making more use of the outside, the last thing they want to see is a tax on the use of space.

"I think no deal is better than the wrong deal," said Christine Champness, Plymouth business owner. "So, it gives them more time to flesh it out and not make a rush decision."

Prior to the meeting, the Plymouth City Commissioners had floated the idea of raising rates as much to as much as $15 a square foot - a 900% increase. The proposal was controversial and many felt blindsided by the proposal.

"We talked to the press because I don’t think we really had any other option to get it out there and let people know," said Sam Khashan, another business owner. "By no means did any of us want it to be contentious or any sort of negative emails. I just think some people take it way too far."

Billy Farwell, who owns Penn Grill and Bar also came out against the proposal.

He said during the pandemic he lost his chef, general manager, and key bar maid over concerns of work.

"And trying to replace them, it's hard to get help now," he said.

Had the city raised rates, Farwell said businesses may have closed down using the space in protest.

In the end, the mayor was the only one to vote in favor of the hike Monday.