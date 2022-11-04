Corewell Health restricts hospital visits from children as RSV cases incease

Corewell Health, formerly Beaumont, is putting hospital visit restrictions in place for young children as respiratory syncytial virus infections (RSV) cases increase.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., children 5 and younger cannot visit patients in the hospital unless there are extraordinary circumstances, such as the severe illness of a parent or sibling, or an end-of-life situation.

"Everyone can do their part to help stop or limit the spread of respiratory illnesses in our community. Please wash your hands regularly and, if you’re feeling sick, stay home. If you or a loved one experiences any life-threatening symptoms, such as trouble breathing, please seek medical attention immediately," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention for Corewell Health East.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms in most people that contract it. However, it can become a serious health concern for infants and older adults, causing health concerns like lung inflammation like bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

To slow the spread of RSV, individuals are asked to be up-to-date on their vaccines, and anyone who feels sick or has cold-like symptoms to avoid children at high risk for the illness, including premature infants, children younger than 2 years old with chronic lung or heart conditions, and children with weakened immune systems.