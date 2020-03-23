Coronavirus cases in Michigan rise to 1,328 Monday, includes first case for the UP

Just hours after Gov. Whitmer issued a stay-home order for all of Michigan, the state confirmed the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 1,328.

The state confirmed 293 more cases Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m., with 15 deaths now also officially being reported.

Of note Monday is that the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the Upper Peninsula, in Chippewa County. The first cases were also reported in Kalamazoo, Muskegon and Newaygo counties.

The unofficial epicenter still remains to be Detroit and Oakland County. Detroit is reporting 411 cases, and Oakland County 329.

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” Gov. Whitmer said earlier in the day at a press conference. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Her stay-home order prohibits employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. The order also bars all gatherings of any number outside a single household.

The order takes effect after midnight and lasts for at least three weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued that most sweeping order with a warning that a million people in Michigan could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

