Corvette, guns and $50K of drugs seized in state police Plymouth, Detroit busts

article

Two suspects were arrested and street drugs valued at about $50,000 were seized by Michigan State Police Thursday.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team executed search warrants in Detroit and Plymouth Township, also seizing cash and a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette, MSP announced on its Second District X account, formerly Twitter.

Detectives seized over 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 277 suspected fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, over 290 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of heroin, and six firearms.

Three of the firearms were previously reported stolen out various jurisdictions.

Two suspects are lodged in jail. The DEA, St. Clair County Drug Task Force, and Plymouth Township assisted COMET.



