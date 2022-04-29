Couple charged with abuse and murder of toddler in Farmington Hills motel in court for preliminary trial

The homeless couple charged with abusing and murdering their 15-month-old son last year will be in court for a preliminary trial Friday morning.

Isaias Porras and his wife Amanda face a slew of first and second-degree murder and child abuse charges after police found the couple's dead son in a Farmington Hills motel last October.

Both defendants will appear in the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills. FOX 2 will stream the hearing live around 9 a.m.

Isaias faces first-degree murder and child abuse charges. Amanda was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse, as well as an accessory after the crime charge.

Police made the tragic discovery during a welfare check on the couple's son on Oct. 4, 2021. The boy, named Isaias Daniel Porras, was found dead, wrapped in blankets.

In the days after their arrest, the Oakland County prosecutor said both confessed to their role of abuse, which lead to the toddler's death. Prior to their confession, the prosecutor said Amanda had tried to mislead police.

Isaias Porras and his wife Amanda are charged with the death of their son, just over a year old.

"Indicating they had given the child away when in fact the baby was covered with blankets in the hotel room," said prosecutor Amy MacGregor. "He was covered from head to toe in bruises and such blunt force trauma it results in subdural hematoma to his brain ultimately resulting in his death."

Prosecutor: Dead 15-month-old's body was covered in bruises as parents face charges

MacGregor said Amanda never tried to stop the attacks on her own son.

"While observing the child beaten and convulsing, she didn’t call 911, she did not seek medical help," the prosecutor said. "She was with the "child and didn’t do anything to assist."

Police say the couple were living at the motel six for an extended period of time. Their attorney says they were trying to start a self-help business.