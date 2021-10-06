Farmington Hills Police to give update on death of 14-month-old at motel

The Farmington Hills Police Department will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss details about the death of a 14-month-old boy earlier this week.

Police Chief Jeff King announced a press conference will be held Wednesday afternoon with updates on the Sunday evening death of the toddler, who was found dead when police were called to the Motel 6 on Grand River and 10 Mile Sunday evening.

King is expected to address the details of the case and give information on charges and the arraignment of the boy's parents who have been charged with his death.

Police were called to the Motel 6 Sunday around 5:30 for a welfare check on the little boy. According to police, the toddler and his parents were long-stay residents at the Motel 6 on Grand River and 10 Mile.

Police arrived and found the toddler dead. According to sources, the boy's body had signs of trauma.

Farmington Hills police had been investigating that the toddler's parent's either sold or were trying to sell their own child before his death.

Until Wednesday, police had not been releasing many details about the investigation and the cause of death has not been released. However, sources did say the boy's body had signs of injuries.

Police arrested the parents, who are both in their early 30s, after investigating through the night. They are working on charges.

FOX 2 plans to stream the update from Farmington Hills, which you can watch in the player above. Check back to this story for more information as we get it.

