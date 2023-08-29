Couple marries hours before wife's death • Bartender killed by stray bullet • Jelly Roll plans MI jail visit

When the end of a St. Clair Shores woman's life was near, she and her fiancé moved up their wedding to make sure they could marry before her death.

Amy Drouillard was only 33 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Two years later, at the age of 35, cancer took her life, leaving her husband Kyle Adcock and her 12-year-old son Nolan behind.

"When she had gotten diagnosed, we kind of wanted to put our foot to the pedal, knowing with her son, Nolan, his father had passed away when he was younger," Kyle said. "We had to get married to be able to adopt him - and luckily we were able to do that."

The couple was scheduled to get married Aug. 26, but due to Amy's health, moved it up to Aug. 24.

"Amy wore her dress, and she was beautiful and full of smiles. It was a beautiful wedding," Kyle said. "Dr. Crader set up a beautiful night for us. They had her best six nurses that she wanted to take care of Amy - and they brought a bunch of candles to the room. Family that was coming for the wedding, ended up coming to our wedding still."

Featured article

Bartender killed by stray bullet in Detroit

Alexandria Johnson was working at Sloppy Chops on Detroit's west side when a stray bullet killed her early Saturday.

She heard a fight outside the restaurant at the corner of McNichols and Littlefield, and looked through a window to see what was happening. That's when she was shot and killed.

Police believe two men were shooting at each other and Johnson was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Alex was well-loved and this tells the story," said her mom, Charlotte Johnson. "(It) tells her story."

Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember Johnson.

"Alexandria’s smile could literally light up a room when she stepped into it," said Ashley Washington, her friend. "She was giving, she was kind, she was loving. She was the epitome of a person that you would strive to be like."

The shooting, which also left two men injured, remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Featured article

Jelly Roll plans Michigan jail visit

Jelly Roll has spent time behind bars and earned his GED while incarcerated. He is now very supportive of rehabbing offenders.

"We need to focus on rehabilitation and not discipline," he said in a video response to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Swanson extended an invitation to the performer after finding out about the Chesterfield County visit. The sheriff said he wants to show him the way the county is changing jail culture through education and trade schools. Swanson also wants to take Jelly Roll on a ride-along.

The Genesee County Jail offers the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program. IGNITE provides job training, support, and education to inmates to prepare them for their release.

The singer said he also hopes to meet with and perform for inmates at the Genesee County Jail. He said he would be getting Swanson's number, so their teams can connect soon.

"I want to come talk to see what we can do to help further," Jelly Roll said.

Featured article

Teen girl charged in connection with kidnapping of infants

A fourth suspect has been charged in connection with last week's kidnapping of two infants from a Livonia hotel.

The teen girl, who is being charged with adult designation, is charged with two counts of kidnapping – child enticement, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping – child enticement, and three counts of larceny in a building.

Adult designation means that if the girl is convicted, the judge has the option to sentence him as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if she is not rehabilitated.

Last week, three other people were also charged after the infant twins were abducted.

Featured article

$10M ShotStopper program backing community activists now underway

Community activists have repeatedly said that it is impossible to arrest your way out of the gun violence problem in Detroit. The city's ShotStopper program is an effort where they get to put their work into action.

Patricia Butler says enough is enough when it comes to lives being lost to senseless gun violence in her west side Detroit neighborhood - and across the whole city, for that matter.

"My son’s best friend was buried out of this church. He was coming home from work, and somebody killed him," she said. "All he wanted was a pop from the gas station."

That’s why she checked out a community update on the City’s Shot Stoppers program at Kadesh Baptist Church Wednesday to see how federal dollars are being spent to save lives without police doing all the work.

Featured article

Daily Forecast

Tuesday starts pleasant, but there is rain in the forecast.

What else we're watching

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, dangerous storm surges predicted for Florida’s Gulf Coast

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida’s Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.

It’s projected to have sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) as it approaches Florida, the Hurricane Center said. That would make it a Category 3 hurricane. The center of Idalia is forecast to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, reach the Gulf coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday, and move close to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as Idalia intensified Monday and forecasters predicted it would hit in days as a major hurricane with potentially life-threatening storm surges.

Read more here.