Couple whose mastiff killed woman's dog turns selves into Armada police

A couple who Armada police had been looking after a deadly dog attack turned themselves in, authorities said Thursday.

Police are seeking misdemeanor charges against them after their mastiff killed a bichon Oct. 22.

Susan Kahanak was taking the dog, named Olaf, for a walk when he was attacked as they passed the Kozy Korner Saloon.

"Just then they toppled the table, they charged over and they attacked my dog," she said. "One grabbed my dog and dragged him in the street and just chewed him and I just screamed."

The dog's owners actually had two Mastiffs on leashes outside the bar. The owner was able to get the one attacking Olaf, off, but it was too late.

"The vet said it was just too much for a little dog, he's only 16 pounds," Kahanak said. "And these dogs, one of the dogs was 220, I think that I saw."

And the dog's owners left without saying a word.

"All they would have had to do was stop, 'Ok this is what happened, it's unfortunate, we will take care of the women's vet bills,'" said Police Chief Richard Maierle.