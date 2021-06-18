COVID-19 restrictions at U.S.-Canada border extended until July 21, updates for vaccinated people to come

article

The border between the U.S. and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel until July 21.

Restrictions on travelers between the two countries have been in effect since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

According to the Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the restrictions will continue for the next month.

"Our number one priority as we fight COVID-19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021," he tweeted.

However, different rules may be soon coming for those that have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As we have said, the government is planning measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, Permanent Residents, and others who are currently permitted to enter Canada and will provide further details on Monday, June 21," he added.

