Covid cases see uptick on eve of new school year; health officials talk vaccinations

The Federal Drug Administration has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine amid an uptick in cases nationwide. A rise in cases comes right as kids prepare to go back to school, as districts are getting prepared.

"Our kids come back on Monday, we're excited to receive them," said Patricia Perry, Madison District Public Schools. "For us, we have our larger concern because we're an open district, and we receive kids from Oakland County, Wayne County. So if something happens here, it has the potential to go in Wayne County, we bus kids in from Pontiac.

"So we want to make sure that we are keeping not just our students safe, but the entire community."

Officials from the Oakland County Health Division keeping a close eye on the Covid infection rate. But there are challenges.

"There are increasing cases. The challenge that we have in public health is that so many of the results are not reported," said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director, Oakland County Health Division.

So the county has turned to wastewater testing to get a better idea of where Covid stands.

"Honestly, it really helps us keep our finger on kind of the community pulse when it comes to Covid, in addition, when it comes to RSV, norovirus, and this time next year, we will be also testing for mpox."

Wayne County is reporting its first mpox case since 2022. It an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and animals, and symptoms include a rash, and transmission takes place through direct contact with infected skin or body fluids.

But health officials in Wayne County offer this advice.

"Though monkey pox is a serious illness, the risk of exposure among children is very low," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County health director. "Therefore, the CDC does not recommend mpox vaccination among children."

But when it comes to the Covid vaccine, medical professionals see things differently.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to updated Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for the 2024 fall season.

"As soon as it's available, though, everybody should get it," said Faust. "Basically, at age six months and older, everyone should get it."

And as the school year gets underway. School officials also want parents to be mindful of any symptoms their child experiences and keep them home when appropriate to prevent potential spread.

"Make sure we take temperatures, make sure we're monitoring cold and flu symptoms," Perry said. "We always should care about the health and safety of our students and our families."

Superintendent Patricia Perry, Madison District Public Schools



