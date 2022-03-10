Cracks at Saint Andrew's Hall, fire breaks out at Mudgie's Deli, Ypsilanti man shot near Davison

Talk about a showstopper - Vegas rapper Baby Keem was forced to end his concert early at Saint Andrew’s Tuesday night. The floor on which he and fans stood seemed as if it would give way.

The fans began jumping around exposing a loose joint in the floor. There were no injuries. It forced the concert to end 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

"The floor is cracking so, for y’all's safety, for everyone’s safety..." Baby Keem can be seen addressing the crowd on video.

Video is making the rounds on social media showing someone in the basement looking up at the ceiling as the crowd above it jumps up around.

"When he made the announcement it was kind of a shock to everybody really," said Nick Labadie.

Labadie, of Sterling Heights, was at the show Tuesday and says the concert was packed. Saint Andrew's has a maximum capacity of 1,000 people.

Live Nation, which owns the renowned concert venue, says they never exceed capacity, but Labadie believes they did Tuesday.

"When I got Downtown, I noticed the line was insanely long. They definitely over-sold this venue by a ton, man," he said. "I’ve never seen this venue packed as much as it was."

Saint Andrew's released a statement saying: "The safety of our guests is always our top priority and the show was paused promptly. Everyone exited the venue safely and the artist was able to perform the majority of their show."

"Hundred percent right call to make obviously after seeing the footage, but at the time everyone was just disappointed. you know how it is," he said.

Baby Keem was in Detroit for the Melodic Blue Tour - named after his debut album. He said Tuesday it won’t be his last time in the D.

"Detroit, I love you. Believe me when I say I’ll be back," he said.

Crews from Saint Andrew's Hall issued a statement Thursday morning saying the floor did not buckle, but instead a joint in the floor became loose when fans got excited.

"…for the safety of everyone on-site, it was decided to end the performance 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled time," it read.

Man accused of attacking escorts in Metro Detroit

A Florida woman who says she's a high-profile person in the industry of escorts was attacked by a client she had met at a Mariott Hotel in Romulus. Kendra K says she has an extensive screening process and didn't find a single red flag behind Kevin Whitfield.

But after their 30-minute session, which involved sex, he made a dramatic change. "It was like Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde it was like super nice and respectful into whole different person when he pulled the gun on me."

"(I) open the door, he slammed the door and slammed me against the wall. Like, slammed me so bad that my body...(it) hurt so bad when he slammed me against the door," Kendra said. For an hour, he ransacked the room, stole thousands of dollars and took her grandmother's necklace.

"That was the most important thing. That's things you can't get back. He took my wedding ring, he took my engagement ring," Kendra said. Whitfield, 24, has since been charged in Oakland County after a similar attack on a different escort after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a hotel in Novi.

Whitmer kidnap trial focus turns toward entrapment

In an unusual move Wednesday, the judge overseeing the trial of four men accused on conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed attorneys to specifically address the entrapment defense that was alluded to in opening statements.

Prosecutors allege that Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were "willing and eager" to carry out the fantastical plan. "If the defendant was already willing to commit the crime, that is not entrapment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth said.

But defense attorneys argue the defendants were "stoned, absolutely out-of-your-mind stoned" during those conversations and their states of mind led to fantastical ideas not grounded in reality. The defense is high-risk because it's a concession that crimes may have been committed. Several rounds of evidence will be played, including messages, videos, social media posts, that both sides plan to argue place the responsibility of the plan behind the other.

"We have the numbers. We have the arms. We have the ammunition ... that we need to just go take our country back," Fox said in a broadside that didn’t mention Whitmer. In another recording, Fox was heard saying he’d rather not resort to violence in response to oppressive government policies. But, he added, "the only way to defend yourself against it is to get more evil than they are."

Fire breaks out at Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop in Corktown

A fire broke out in part of a popular Corktown eatery Thursday morning, damaging the back side of the restaurant. Crews responded to Mudgie's Deli & Wine Bar around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a fire.

A neighbor called 911 reporting they could smell smoke and see flames, as well as hear a little explosion inside the building. The fire department quickly responded and kept the blaze from getting out of hand.

A view inside the restaurant didn't show any damage, but there was evidence of a fire on the back side where the wine is kept.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown as well.

Ypsilanti man hospitalized after exiting freeway, being shot

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting of a 61-year-old man who was admitted to Henry Ford Hospital after being injured Wednesday evening. The Detroit Regional Communication Center got a call from Detroit police about a shooting victim at the hospital around 7 p.m.

The incident took place in Highland Park near the Davison service drive and Oakland Avenue. A preliminary investigation by police found the victim, identified as an Ypsilanti man, was driving westbound on the Davison Freeway when he and a passenger observed a silver-colored SUV following them.

The victim, traveling in a Honda Odyssey, exited the freeway at Oakland. While in the intersection, an unknown person fired several rounds into the victim's car, striking the man multiple times.

The shooting left the man in critical condition. The passenger was not hurt. Police have not been able to discern a motive from the scene or identify a suspect. Authorities did recover evidence from the intersection.

What else we're watching

Both Michigan and Michigan State will be competing in their respective conference basketball tournament games in the Big Ten Thursday. The Wolverines will take on Indiana and the Spartans will play Maryland. Detroit public schools has released its master plan for investing $700 million into new and current school upgrades. While previous improvements amounted to a Band-Aid Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Viti said, the access to new federal money represents a big opportunity. Shelby Township Police say five Dodge Rams and a Jeep Wagoneer were stolen from a storage lot in the area of Mound and 23 Mile Road. People rammed the gate to the lot to gain entry to the location. Crews were on the scene of a fire at Mudgies Deli and Wine shop in Corktown Thursday morning. No injuries were reported at the popular location. Two years ago today, COVID-19 was first confirmed in Michigan. Hospitals and health care officials will spend the day looking back at what the pandemic wrought on the state and a glimpse into the future.

Daily Forecast

Thursday will be slightly above the average temperature for early March with conditions climbing into the low 40s in Metro Detroit. Prepare for the winter to return Friday as temperatures drop and snow showers return.

13 great house plants to improve the air quality in your home, according to science

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.)

Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii), Corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) and fern arum (Zamioculcas zamiifolia).

Each plant was isolated in a test chamber containing levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) — a common pollutant — comparable to an office located next to a busy road.

After one hour scientists found that all plants were able to remove roughly half the levels of NO2 in their isolation chamber. Species did not appear to impact the levels of pollution the plants reduced.

While research on this subject is ongoing, here are some plants that are documented as being especially good at improving indoor air quality: