Craft Beverage Council awards grants to support Michigan craft beer, hard cider, spirits, and wine industries

article

Michigan’s craft beer, hard cider, spirits, and wine industries are getting a boost from research grant money.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

The state's Craft Beverage Council recommended $335,000 in project support for research and education to advance agricultural inputs for the craft alcohol industries.

Thirteen projects were selected to receive money. The projects leverage more than $170,000 in matching funds.

Six of the selected projects are continuations from 2021 and 2020.

According to the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, the research grants align with its goals, including climate change impacts; crop quality including pest and disease management and soil health; new varieties of hops, fruit, barley, rye, and other agricultural inputs used in craft beverage production; and sustainable water use and wastewater discharge projects.

Selected projects to receive grant funding:

Advertisement