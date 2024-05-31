Crash on Gratiot in Chesterfield Twp. kills passenger, causes road closures

A passenger was killed in a crash after the driver lost control and struck another vehicle.

The crash took place around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, on Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township.

The incident caused road closures between 22 Mile and 21 Mile, according to the Chesterfield Township Police Department on Facebook.

A 32-year-old woman from Chesterfield, traveling northbound Gratiot with a passenger, lost control of her vehicle while crossing over into southbound Gratiot, according to police. She then struck a vehicle traveling southbound, near the intersection of Dhondt.

The car that was struck was carrying a 44-year-old man, who was driving, and a 43-year-old female passenger – both of Chesterfield.

The passenger that was killed was with the 32-year-old woman, police said. They were pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. Their identity remains unknown at this time.

The drivers of both vehicles, and the 43-year-old passenger, were all injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating the scene.