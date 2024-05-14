Cream cheese recalled at major retailers for possible salmonella contamination

Several cream cheese products have been recalled nationwide due to potential salmonella contamination.

Hy-Vee, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, voluntarily recalled two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread "out of an abundance of caution," according to an alert posted last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, Schreiber Foods has also recalled some of its Happy Farms cream cheese products.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC .

The cream cheese products were sold at major retailers like Aldi, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, and Hornbacher's in several U.S. states.

Here’s what to know:

Hy-Vee cream cheese recall

The recalled products include Hy-Vee cream cheese spread, whipped cream cheese spread, and cookies and cream mix.

The impacted products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores – in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the FDA notice states.

No illnesses have been reported to date related to the recall, officials said.

Recall details:

Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread – 8 oz. (UPC: 0075450096132) Use By/Best By: 8/7/2024; 8/14/2024

Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread – 12 oz. (UPC: 0075450096120) Use By/Best By: 10/1/2024

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (UPC: 0075450486740) Use By/ Best By: 12/5/2024 Lot Number: 24073

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (UPC: 0075450486740) Use By/Best By: 12/1/2024 Lot Number: 24101

Hy-Vee To Go Cookies & Cream Mix – 4 oz. (UPC: 0075450486740) Use By/Best By:12/5/2024 Lot Number: 24117

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (UPC: 0075450486730) Use By/Best By: 12/5/2024 Lot Number: 24073

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (UPC: 0075450486730 ) Use By/Best By: 12/1/2024 Lot Number: 24101

Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix – 16 oz. (UPC: 0075450486730) Use By/Best By: 12/5/2024 Lot Number: 24117

Aldi's Happy Farms cream cheese spread recall

Schreiber Foods, Inc., and Aldi recalled Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products.

The recalled products were sold at select Aldi stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California,

Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to a recall notice.

Recall details:

Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup. (UPC: 4099100101881). Sell by dates: 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024, 09/04/2024

Happy Farms Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup. (UPC: 4099100101751). Sell by dates: 09/13/2024, 09/22/2024

Happy Farms Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup. (UPC: 4099100101737). Sell by dates: 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024

Happy Farms Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, 8 oz. cup. (UPC: 4099100101744). Sell by dates: 09/08/2024, 09/15/2024

Cream cheese recall at Hornbacher’s

In a statement posted on its website, Hornbacher’s noted that Essential Everyday Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread was being recalled.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Schreiber Foods is voluntarily recalling select cream cheese spreads due to potential for Salmonella," the statement reads. "Schreiber Foods was informed by one of their suppliers that an ingredient which is used in several cream cheese spread formulas has the potential to contain Salmonella."

Recall details: Essential Everyday Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread – 8 oz. (UPC: 41303006252). Best By Date: 09/01/24

Schnucks cream cheese recall

Schnucks also posted about three cream cheese products being recalled: Schnucks Whip Cream Spread, Schnucks Strawberry Spread, and Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread.

Recall details:

Schnucks Whipped Cream Spread, UPC No. 4131858005. Best-by date: 8/8/2024

Schnucks Strawberry Spread, UPC No. 4131858007. Best-by date: 9/8/2024

Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread, UPC No. 4131858023. Best-by date: 10/8/2024

