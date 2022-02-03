Crews work to plow Detroit streets after snowstorm -- How to report your road to the city

Crews are out clearing Detroit streets after this week's snowstorm.

As the crews plow, workers are monitoring cameras to see how the roads look.

"We’ve got about 673 miles of major roads, and the highest priority of those are in pretty good condition," said Ron Brundidge, the director of the Detroit Department of Public Works.

Brundidge was checking on the road conditions Thursday from a satellite emergency operation center.

Contractors have been working on residential streets since 6 a.m. Thursday. From the center, workers can see which roads need more attention.

"We also have the ability to make real-time adjustments," Brundidge said. "If they see some situations where the streets are slippery, they can convey that information to them, so they can get a crew out there."

The city also wants residents to let them know which roads are bad.

"We really want the public to be our eyes and ears. If you feel that your street wasn’t plowed, we want you guys to let us know," Brundidge.

You can report the condition of your street through the Improve Detroit app.



