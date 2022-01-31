Winter Storm Warning: How are the roads in Metro Detroit?

Snow is expected to fall for most of Wednesday and Thursday in Southeast Michigan, making for tricky travel.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Thursday.

If you have to go out, give yourself extra time, go slow, and check here to see what the road conditions are like.

Timeline: How much snow to expect and when

Snow will be starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday and falling until about 10 p.m. Thursday, with one of the heaviest periods expected to happen during Thursday's morning commute.

