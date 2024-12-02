'Crime Junkie' podcast hosts to discuss unsolved murder during Detroit tour stop

article

Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, hosts of the popular podcast "Crime Junkie," plan to visit Detroit next year as they discuss a true crime case in front of live audiences around the United States.

Since 2017, Flowers and Prawat have highlighted often under-reported crime stories.

"The Crime Junkie: Life Rule #10 Tour (It’s never a mannequin!)" will focus on a cold case murder that the duo hasn't covered before. They'll discuss the case as they visit 18 cities, including Detroit on March 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Get tickets here.