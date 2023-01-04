Murder still unsolved nearly 2 years after mother killed while picking daughter up from work in Warren

It's been almost two years since Jennifer Wentz was murdered while waiting to pick her daughter up from work in Warren.

Wentz was sitting in her vehicle outside RUE 21 near 11 Mile and Hoover around 2:10 a.m. March 9, 2020, when she was approached by a male and shot. She tried to drive away but passed out before dying. The suspect fled on foot into a neighborhood and was last seen headed south on Lorraine.

The suspect in the March 9, 2020 murder of Jennifer Wentz

Police believe it was a random carjacking attempt.

The investigation has included multiple search warrants and interviews, and police have received tips that led them to a person of interest, but the crime remains unsolved.

A tip of up to $5,000 is being offered for information. Submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.